6,217 Shares in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,868,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,059,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,346,000 after purchasing an additional 130,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 998,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,935,000 after purchasing an additional 164,369 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 945,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,998,000 after purchasing an additional 194,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $7.03 on Tuesday, hitting $43.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,664,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.16. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.75.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,160,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $101,697,086.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,108,166 shares of company stock valued at $102,629,440. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

