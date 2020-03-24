6,491 Shares in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $2.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.49. 18,353,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,011,718. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.11. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $101.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

