AB SKF (STO:SKF.A) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $176.12

AB SKF (STO:SKF.A) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $176.12 and traded as low as $114.00. AB SKF shares last traded at $115.80, with a volume of 25,994 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of SEK 166.30 and a 200 day moving average price of SEK 175.58.

About AB SKF (STO:SKF.A)

AB SKF is a supplier of products, solutions and services within rolling bearings, seals, mechatronics, services and lubrication systems. The Company’s services include technical support, maintenance services, condition monitoring, asset efficiency optimization, engineering consultancy and training. The Company’s segments include Industrial and Automotive.

