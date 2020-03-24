Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.71) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.87). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Several research analysts recently commented on AERI shares. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,634,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,153,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 118,596 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 47,265 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 726,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 266,296 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.03. 997,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,166. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.44.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

