Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.71) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.87). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.
Several research analysts recently commented on AERI shares. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.53.
Shares of NASDAQ:AERI traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.03. 997,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,166. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.44.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.