AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.91

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.91 and last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 40822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AGEAS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AGEAS/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of AGEAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGEAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get AGEAS/S alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.83.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AGEAS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGEAS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.