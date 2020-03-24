AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.29

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.29 and traded as low as $0.50. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 46,964 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $22.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

