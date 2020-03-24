AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.29

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2020

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.29 and traded as low as $0.50. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 46,964 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $22.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit