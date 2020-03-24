Analysts Anticipate Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Airgain posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Airgain.

Get Airgain alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Airgain from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airgain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $7.17. 104,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,611. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. Airgain has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $68.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, Director James K. Sims purchased 5,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $39,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Airgain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Airgain by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.