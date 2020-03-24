Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Shares Acquired by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 119,939 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Antero Midstream worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 165,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. Robert W. Baird cut Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of AM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.46. 8,878,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,641,577. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. Antero Midstream Corp has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.52). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 44.80%. The business had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

