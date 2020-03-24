Apache (NYSE:APA) Rating Increased to Buy at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Apache (NYSE:APA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. MKM Partners currently has $22.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00.

APA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised Apache from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apache from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Apache from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut Apache from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Apache presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE:APA traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,003,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,609,442. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65. Apache has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apache will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apache during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apache during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Apache by 3,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apache during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Apache by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

