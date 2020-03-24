Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,934 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 7,323% compared to the average volume of 53 call options.

Shares of ARI traded down $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.24. 7,590,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,170. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $959.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 57.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 68.82% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $81.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 37.74%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.95%.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $916,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Salvati purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $222,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 234,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,410.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARI. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

