Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Asante Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Asante Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Asante Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered Asante Solutions from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Asante Solutions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.32.

NASDAQ PUMP traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,180,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,480. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01. Asante Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $25.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 11.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 9.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

