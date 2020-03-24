Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Asante Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Asante Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Asante Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered Asante Solutions from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Asante Solutions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.32.
NASDAQ PUMP traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,180,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,480. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01. Asante Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $25.38.
About Asante Solutions
Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.
