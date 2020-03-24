Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.14

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.14 and traded as low as $2.24. Aware shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 11,722 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Aware alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 68.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc purchased 20,621 shares of Aware stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $52,583.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK – Inquire, biometric services platform – BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform – Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.