B. Riley Cuts QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Price Target to $43.50

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $43.50 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

QAD stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.41. The company had a trading volume of 125,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,592. QAD has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $648.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 0.97.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). QAD had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that QAD will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $131,481.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,300,945 shares in the company, valued at $220,122,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $149,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,236,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,915,122.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,211. Insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QAD by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QAD by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of QAD by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 499,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,461,000 after purchasing an additional 307,871 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of QAD by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QAD by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

