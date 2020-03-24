BHP Group (ASX:BHP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.15

BHP Group Ltd (ASX:BHP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.15 and traded as low as $25.69. BHP Group shares last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 17,806,553 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$37.15. The stock has a market cap of $74.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.971 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.77. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.76%.

In other news, insider Gary Goldberg purchased 2,000 shares of BHP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$41.63 ($29.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$83,260.00 ($59,049.65).

BHP Group Company Profile (ASX:BHP)

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

