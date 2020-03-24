BidaskClub Downgrades IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) to Strong Sell

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on IMPINJ from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IMPINJ from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

Shares of IMPINJ stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.84. 304,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,556. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $326.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.15. IMPINJ has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $40.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average is $30.09.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. IMPINJ’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IMPINJ will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Patrick Gibson purchased 48,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $889,685.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,570.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric Brodersen sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $213,618.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,066 shares in the company, valued at $726,628.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 105,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,700 and sold 23,294 shares valued at $594,958. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 44.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,269,000 after purchasing an additional 300,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in IMPINJ by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after buying an additional 180,513 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 320,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after buying an additional 84,488 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 280,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 63,869 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the 4th quarter worth $1,398,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

