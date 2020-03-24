BidaskClub Downgrades ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) to Strong Sell

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ON. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,969,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,519,778. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $25.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.17.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $297,715.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,004.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $242,581.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 676,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,735 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.