BidaskClub Downgrades Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) to Buy

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRNB. ValuEngine raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Principia Biopharma from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Principia Biopharma from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Principia Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of PRNB traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.01. The stock had a trading volume of 194,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,675. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.98. Principia Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.65.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). Principia Biopharma had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principia Biopharma will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $952,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRNB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,917,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,370 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Principia Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $94,043,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Principia Biopharma by 223.6% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 790,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 545,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,419,000 after acquiring an additional 359,287 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 583,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,952,000 after purchasing an additional 303,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

