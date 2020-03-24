Brokerages Anticipate Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. Axcelis Technologies reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACLS. Benchmark raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $550,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John E. Aldeborgh sold 10,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $313,497.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,047 shares of company stock worth $1,987,436. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 123.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 33,247 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 33.3% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 327,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,097. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.87 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 5.47.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

