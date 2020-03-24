Brokerages Expect Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.02. Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on TCMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

TCMD traded up $5.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,474. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.72. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $71.65. The company has a market cap of $711.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 560 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $27,154.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,219,101.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $101,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,652 shares of company stock valued at $845,851 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

