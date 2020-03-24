Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,051 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $324,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLDR. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.72. 1,725,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.30. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $28.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

