China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.33

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.33 and traded as low as $0.20. China Recycling Energy shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 256,400 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG)

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

