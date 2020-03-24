China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.33

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2020

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.33 and traded as low as $0.20. China Recycling Energy shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 256,400 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG)

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for China Recycling Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Recycling Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit