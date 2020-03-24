Churchill China (LON:CHH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,725.20

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,725.20 and traded as low as $687.47. Churchill China shares last traded at $722.50, with a volume of 8,577 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,708.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,714.58. The company has a market capitalization of $79.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06.

About Churchill China (LON:CHH)

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products for retail, hospitality, and household markets worldwide. It offers ceramic tabletop products, such as cups, plates, bowls, accessories, jugs, trays and boards, saucers, cookware, beverage pots, chips mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, stands and risers, mugs, sugar bowls, counter servingware, cutlery, pepper and salt products, crates and carriers, glassware, bud vases, butter blocks/pads, knives, spoons, lids, forks, sachet holders, egg cups, ashtrays, and vinegar/oil bottles.

