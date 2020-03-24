CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$26.00 to C$13.00. The stock traded as low as C$11.12 and last traded at C$11.45, with a volume of 1256604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.08.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CIX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other news, Director William Thomas Holland purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.75 per share, with a total value of C$1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,683,990. Also, Director Sheila A. Murray sold 25,000 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.19, for a total transaction of C$579,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,160,564.91. Insiders have sold 171,211 shares of company stock worth $4,190,661 in the last ninety days.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 5.49.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$534.70 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 2.6400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CI Financial (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

