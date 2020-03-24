CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) to post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. CNB Financial posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CNB Financial.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCNE shares. ValuEngine upgraded CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on CNB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other news, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 5,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,607.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,942.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in CNB Financial by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCNE traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,502. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $268.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.