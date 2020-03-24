Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Share Price Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.16

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and traded as low as $8.88. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 4,439,894 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 29.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 1,177.6% during the fourth quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 251,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 232,072 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $2,069,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

