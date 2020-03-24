Dover (NYSE:DOV) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.90 and last traded at $65.01, approximately 1,152,093 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,569,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dover from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 357,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,887,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $578,736.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,633,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,622 shares of company stock valued at $674,751. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dover by 6,197.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 192,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,161,000 after buying an additional 189,217 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Dover by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 40,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dover by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,574,000 after acquiring an additional 83,640 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $118,840,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

