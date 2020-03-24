Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.72

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.72 and traded as low as $3.85. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 209,857 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 259.70% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EARN. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 5.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.