Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.43

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2020

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and traded as low as $0.80. Energous shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 426,438 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energous in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a market cap of $28.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Energous had a negative return on equity of 151.20% and a negative net margin of 19,009.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energous Corp will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Energous by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Energous by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energous in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Energous in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

