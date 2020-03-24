Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.57

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and traded as high as $0.59. Environmental Tectonics shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Environmental Tectonics had a negative return on equity of 1,447.19% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter.

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace Solutions segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software driven products and services to create and monitor the physiological effects of flight, including high performance jet tactical flight simulation, upset recovery and spatial disorientation, and suborbital and orbital commercial human spaceflight systems; altitude chambers; and advanced disaster management simulators (ADMS), as well as integrated logistics support services.

