Eternity Healthcare (OTCMKTS:ETAH) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eternity Healthcare Inc (OTCMKTS:ETAH) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Eternity Healthcare shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,900 shares traded.

Eternity Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ETAH)

Eternity Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiary, Guizhou Tongren Healthy China Biotechnology Co, Ltd., provides stem cell storage and related medical therapies in China. The company is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Eternity Healthcare, Inc is a subsidiary of Team Youn Bio Medicine International Corp.

