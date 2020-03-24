Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Boosted by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,400,768 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,352 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.2% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $492,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $623,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after buying an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,970 shares of company stock worth $17,377,152 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $12.88 on Tuesday, hitting $160.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,331,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,740,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FB. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.95.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

