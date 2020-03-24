Facebook’s (FB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a $235.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Facebook from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $245.95.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $148.10. The company had a trading volume of 29,751,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,569,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.94 and a 200-day moving average of $195.65.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,970 shares of company stock worth $17,377,152. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $834,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,520 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

