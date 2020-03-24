General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,731 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,284,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $669,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,457 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in General Motors by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,991,187 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,077,000 after acquiring an additional 222,659 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,290,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,806 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,350,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $269,034,000 after acquiring an additional 454,441 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,130,795 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,387,000 after acquiring an additional 82,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.11. 24,031,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,834,622. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average is $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Several analysts have commented on GM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

