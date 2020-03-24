GETECH Group (LON:GTC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.74

GETECH Group Plc (LON:GTC)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.74 and traded as low as $11.12. GETECH Group shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 239,916 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and a PE ratio of 8.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22.

About GETECH Group (LON:GTC)

Getech Group Plc provides geoscience and geospatial products and services to the companies and governments. The company offers Globe, a geospatial information product provides paleogeographic, structural geology, and paleoclimate data that controls the formation and location of natural resources. It also provides Regional Reports provides depth analysis for exploration areas.

