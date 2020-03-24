GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.51

Shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 502971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLNCY shares. Liberum Capital upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

