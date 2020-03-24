Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target to $35.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price objective cut by Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HRI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Herc from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE HRI traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 330,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Herc has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $50.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average is $43.24.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.36). Herc had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Herc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Herc by 911.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 847,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,485,000 after buying an additional 763,889 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth about $15,610,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth about $10,524,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,960,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 839,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 162,800 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

