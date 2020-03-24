Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Price Target to $7.00

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) had its price objective reduced by Goldman Sachs Group from $14.75 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

FRTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Forterra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Forterra from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Forterra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Forterra to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forterra presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.92. 653,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,998. Forterra has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.61 million, a PE ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $363.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.00 million. Forterra had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. Analysts predict that Forterra will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRTA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forterra by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 609,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 346,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Forterra by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 36,595 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Forterra by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 277,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 201,118 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forterra by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 247,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 98,899 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Forterra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

