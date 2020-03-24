Goldman Sachs Group Trims Herc (NYSE:HRI) Target Price to $35.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price objective cut by Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Herc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded Herc from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE:HRI traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,352. Herc has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $395.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 3.12.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.36). Herc had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Herc’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Herc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,610,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,966,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

