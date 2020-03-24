Goldman Sachs Group Trims PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Target Price to $75.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PACCAR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.77.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.91. 3,082,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.19. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $83.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in PACCAR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in PACCAR by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in PACCAR by 0.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PACCAR by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.