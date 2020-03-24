Goldman Sachs Group Trims PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Target Price to $75.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
PCAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PACCAR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.77.
Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.91. 3,082,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.19. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $83.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21.
In other news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in PACCAR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in PACCAR by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in PACCAR by 0.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PACCAR by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
