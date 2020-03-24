Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $821.38

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $821.38 and traded as low as $393.00. Grafton Group shares last traded at $409.80, with a volume of 944,578 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GFTU. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 1,060 ($13.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 904 ($11.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.77, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 808.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 821.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.22 million and a PE ratio of 9.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.38%.

In related news, insider Rosheen McGuckian bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 858 ($11.29) per share, for a total transaction of £10,296 ($13,543.80).

Grafton Group Company Profile (LON:GFTU)

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

