Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) had its price target decreased by Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
GVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Granite Construction from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Granite Construction from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.
GVA stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.69. 1,027,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,269. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $567.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76.
About Granite Construction
Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.
