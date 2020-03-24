Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) had its price target decreased by Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

GVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Granite Construction from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Granite Construction from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

GVA stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.69. 1,027,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,269. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $567.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Granite Construction by 1,886,357.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,621,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,550,000 after buying an additional 5,621,345 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Granite Construction by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,265,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after buying an additional 975,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Granite Construction by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after buying an additional 26,467 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Granite Construction by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,068,000 after buying an additional 207,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Granite Construction by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,179,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,645,000 after buying an additional 135,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

