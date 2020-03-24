Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) had its price target cut by Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Granite Construction has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Granite Construction stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,269. Granite Construction has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $567.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth $4,150,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 379.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Granite Construction in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Granite Construction in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

