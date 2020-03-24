Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Cut to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HAL. BMO Capital Markets cut Halliburton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut Halliburton from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Halliburton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group cut Halliburton from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Halliburton from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.94.

NYSE HAL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,157,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,940,541. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.74%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber bought 155,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,056,073.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,914,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,836,531 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $925,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,597 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,384,553 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $33,880,000 after purchasing an additional 331,553 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

