Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Cut to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Mar 24th, 2020

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Halliburton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Halliburton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Halliburton from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.94.

NYSE HAL traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $5.24. 27,157,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,940,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $32.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.74%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 155,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,679.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,914,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,789,764 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $239,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,964 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,566,930 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $772,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,119 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Halliburton by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,836,531 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $925,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Halliburton by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,877,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,049,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

