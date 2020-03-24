Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.50 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HAL. TheStreet lowered shares of Halliburton from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Halliburton from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $15.90 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Halliburton from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Halliburton from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.94.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 48,333,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,441,385. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber bought 155,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,679.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $190,914,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,836,531 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $925,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,597 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Halliburton by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,384,553 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $33,880,000 after acquiring an additional 331,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

