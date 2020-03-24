Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.23

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.23 and last traded at $20.21, with a volume of 7304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

HLMAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Halma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.93.

About Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

