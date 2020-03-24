Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$37.00 to C$18.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Home Capital Group traded as low as C$13.67 and last traded at C$14.51, with a volume of 640111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.27.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCG. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Home Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.33.

The firm has a market cap of $768.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$27.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.50.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$123.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Capital Group Inc will post 3.92829 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

