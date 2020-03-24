II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target Lowered to at Piper Sandler

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from to in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IIVI. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James cut shares of II-VI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

II-VI stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.29. 2,297,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.24. II-VI has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.23.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. II-VI’s revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that II-VI will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,651 shares in the company, valued at $15,332,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,300 shares of company stock worth $1,364,800. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

