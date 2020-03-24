Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,980 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,262 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Intel by 978.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Intel by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC raised its stake in Intel by 38,994.5% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,788,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.40. 49,939,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,571,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $196.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.04. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

