Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Research Coverage Started at Vertical Research

Research analysts at Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, FIX increased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $2.82 on Tuesday, hitting $52.40. 49,939,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,571,281. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $196.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. Intel has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 505.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 307,370 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

